Media: NATO may deploy allied corps in Estonia

NATO is considering the possibility of stationing a German-Dutch allied corps in the Estonian city of Pärnu.

This was reported by the ERR television and radio company with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Defense, News.Az informs.

"NATO may decide to deploy a German-Dutch corps of allied forces on Estonian territory - in the event of a positive scenario, the city of Pärnu should become the base of the corps. It is expected that the final decision will be made within the current year," the statement says.

According to ERR, the deployment of the allied corps in Estonia involves the creation of infrastructure for 100-200 people, including headquarters buildings, technical premises and the necessary communications. It is noted that the Estonian Ministry of Defence has planned 17 million euros for the construction of infrastructure for the corps.

"This will affect not only our allies performing command functions, but also Estonian servicemen, including conscripts. This is a strategically significant step for the Defence Forces," the broadcaster quotes Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur as saying.

