Media: Renault to produce drones in Ukraine

Ukrainian enterprise for the production of Shrike drones for the Defense Forces. February, 2024. Ukraine. Photo credits: Josep Borrell

French car manufacturer Renault intends to produce unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine, News.Az informs via France Info.

According to her, production will be organized jointly with a small French defense company tens or hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

It is noted that the Ukrainian army plans to use more than 4 million drones created using advanced technologies in 2025. Some of the UAVs produced directly in Ukraine may be adopted by the French army.

Earlier, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on the LCI TV channel that a major French automaker would start producing drones in Ukraine, without disclosing which company he was talking about.

News.Az