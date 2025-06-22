+ ↺ − 16 px

The administration of US President Donald Trump has advised Iran that the strikes on its nuclear facilities are a one-off act and not the start of a "war to change power.", News.Az informs cia The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official.

The publication writes that Washington notified Tehran through Arab states that the attacks had ended. The US also called on Iran through intermediaries to return to negotiations on the nuclear deal.

News.Az