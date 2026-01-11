Media: US plans to attack Iran in the coming weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States plans to attack Iran in the coming weeks amid protests, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

The United States, one of the media sources noted, sent a large amount of military equipment to the Middle East last week, and this process will continue in the coming days.

It is noted that Israel will join the operation only after US action and only if Iran attacks Israel or shows clear signs of intent to do so.

Reuters previously reported that Israel is on high alert over the possibility of US intervention in Iran amid the largest anti-government protests in recent years.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken about the possibility of intervening in Iran in recent days and warned Iranian officials against violently suppressing protests. The US last carried out airstrikes on the country in June of last year, during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

News.Az