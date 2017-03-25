Medvedev and Rouhani to discuss trade between Tehran and EAEU

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Iranian President Hassan Ruhani will discuss the formation of trade regime between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Tehran on March 27 in Moscow, the press office of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers reported.

"They will exchange views on the formation of a preferential trade regime between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran," the report said.

