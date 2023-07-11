Meeting of the heads of diplomatic service bodies of Azerbaijan kicks off

VIII meeting of the heads of diplomatic service bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan started its work on 11 July, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The management staff and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the heads of diplomatic missions of our country operating abroad participated in the opening event organized at ADA University.

The opening speech was made by Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

