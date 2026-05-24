China expands intelligence activity in Cuba

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China has expanded its electronic intelligence capabilities in Cuba amid rising tensions around the island, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to U.S. intelligence assessments, Beijing has upgraded electronic surveillance facilities on Cuban territory since 2023 and increased the number of personnel operating them.

China is reportedly linked to three intelligence sites in Cuba. Their main target is believed to be U.S. military command facilities in Florida, while part of the collected intelligence may also be shared with the Cuban government.

Cuba and China have denied the espionage allegations, accusing Washington of using such claims to justify pressure on Havana.

News.Az