Mega Millions jackpot nears historic $1 billion mark

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, November 14, stands at $965 million. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46, with the gold Mega Ball 1, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.
The jackpot was last claimed on June 27.
The prize has a cash value of $445.3 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.
After four jackpot wins in the first half of this year, Friday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing in this run, a game record, since it was last won in Virginia on June 27.
The odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.