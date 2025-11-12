Mega Millions jackpot nears historic $1 billion mark

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, November 14, stands at $965 million. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46, with the gold Mega Ball 1, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The jackpot was last claimed on June 27.

The prize has a cash value of $445.3 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.