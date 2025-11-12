Yandex metrika counter

Mega Millions jackpot nears historic $1 billion mark

Mega Millions jackpot nears historic $1 billion mark
The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $1 billion for the eighth time in the game’s history after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, November 14, stands at $965 million. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46, with the gold Mega Ball 1, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The jackpot was last claimed on June 27.

The prize has a cash value of $445.3 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

After four jackpot wins in the first half of this year, Friday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing in this run, a game record, since it was last won in Virginia on June 27.

Even though nobody won the jackpot on Tuesday night, there were 809,030 winning tickets across all prize tiers for total nationwide winnings of more than $27.9 million, according to Mega Millions.

The odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023. 


honor Patriotic War martyrs

