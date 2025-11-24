Melania Trump receives White House Christmas tree

First Lady Melania Trump officially welcomed this year's White House Christmas tree on Monday.

The concolor fir, sourced from Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan, arrived in a green horse-drawn carriage, driven by three men in top hats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"It's a beautiful tree," the first lady said, dressed in a cream-coloured overcoat and dark red gloves.

She circled the carriage for pictures, shaking hands with the driver and a woman accompanying the two Clydesdale horses.

Michigan's Korson's Tree Farms has secured the prestigious 2025 Grand Champion Growers title from the National Christmas Tree Association, marking the first time a farm from the state has achieved this honor since 1985. The tree was personally selected in September by Dale Haney, the White House's superintendent of grounds.

The arrival of the festive centrepiece signals that Melania is soon to unveil her 2025 holiday decorations, an annual event that drew considerable scrutiny during Trump’s first term.

Earlier this year, Melania offered a preview of this year's festive aesthetic in a brief video shared online in October. The clip showed her arranging a gold-themed Christmas display, complete with garlands and various ornaments.

The White House Christmas tree is destined for the Blue Room, ahead of public tours resuming in December. These tours, showcasing State Floor decorations, were halted for months due to controversial construction.