Meloni says Italy won't send troops to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy will not send troops to Ukraine to oversee a potential peace agreement with Russia, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, according to Palazzo Chigi.

Meloni, it said in a statement, "reiterated the proposal for a collective security defense mechanism inspired by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, as a key element of the political component of security guarantees for Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Reiterating Italy's unwillingness to send troops to Ukraine," the Prime Minister "confirmed her openness to supporting a potential ceasefire with monitoring and training initiatives outside Ukraine's borders."

News.Az