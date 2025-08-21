Italy arrests Ukrainian suspect over Nord Stream pipeline attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian police have arrested a Ukrainian man accused of coordinating the 2022 explosions that severely damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, German prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The suspect, identified only as Serhii K. under German privacy laws, is alleged to have been part of a team that planted explosive devices on the pipelines near Denmark’s Bornholm island in September 2022. The blasts, widely seen as sabotage, cut off a key supply route for Russian gas to Europe and deepened the continent’s energy crisis, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to prosecutors, the group sailed from the German port city of Rostock on a rented yacht, using forged identity documents arranged through intermediaries. The suspect now faces charges of collusion to cause an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage, and destruction of property.

He was detained overnight in Italy’s Rimini province on the basis of a European arrest warrant and will be transferred to Germany to face trial.

Authorities have not identified who ordered or financed the attack, and no party has claimed responsibility.

