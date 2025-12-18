Yandex metrika counter

Mercedes accelerates €5b cost-cutting target to 2026

  • Economics
  • Share
Mercedes accelerates €5b cost-cutting target to 2026
Photo: Reuters

Mercedes-Benz has moved up its goal to cut costs by €5 billion ($5.9 billion) to the end of 2026, ahead of the previously planned 2027 target.

The German automaker is accelerating its efficiency program, which includes job cuts, amid slower-than-expected staff reductions and ongoing pressure to protect operating margins, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A company spokesperson did not immediately comment on the report.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      