Mercedes accelerates €5b cost-cutting target to 2026
- Economics
Photo: Reuters
Mercedes-Benz has moved up its goal to cut costs by €5 billion ($5.9 billion) to the end of 2026, ahead of the previously planned 2027 target.
The German automaker is accelerating its efficiency program, which includes job cuts, amid slower-than-expected staff reductions and ongoing pressure to protect operating margins, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
A company spokesperson did not immediately comment on the report.