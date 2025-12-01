Merz: Germany to strengthen defense ties with Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that Germany and Poland will strengthen their defense cooperation in response to growing threats to European security. At a joint news conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin, Merz said the two governments agreed on a joint declaration that lays the groundwork for closer cooperation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We will deepen our security and defense cooperation and make it more systematic," Merz told reporters. He added that Germany and Poland have already taken steps following Russia's recent suspected violation of Polish airspace, with Germany deploying Eurofighter jets at a Polish airbase to enhance NATO air policing operations.

"We will be expanding our cooperation in the detection and neutralization of drones. Our land forces will cooperate more closely, including through increased joint exercises. We have also tasked our ministers with drafting a new agreement on defense policy. We intend to conclude this agreement in 2026," he said.

News.Az