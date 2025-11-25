Zelenskyy and Merz discuss steps to end war

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

The Head of State noted that Germany has been helping Ukraine a lot since the very beginning of the full-scale war – militarily, financially, and politically. The President expressed his gratitude for the fact that Ukraine can always count on Germany’s leadership and support, News.Az reports citing the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the latest details of the work underway on the steps to end the war. The Head of State emphasized that it is important for all partners to be informed.

The President noted that yesterday the Ukrainian team returned from Geneva and provided a complete report along with an updated framework. According to the Head of State, communication with the American side continues. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States and President Donald Trump personally for all their efforts.

The leaders discussed the latest developments and coordinated next steps. They also touched upon the agenda of today’s Coalition of the Willing meeting that will be co-chaired by Germany.

News.Az