Merz to adapt in Trump talks on tariffs, defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss major geopolitical issues, including the war in Europe, tensions in the Middle East, and significant trade disputes.

Germany and the Trump administration, both during his first term and again upon re-election, have butted heads with both sides expressing public frustration with one another, News.Az reports citing Fox news.

But recent positive chats between Merz and Trump suggest the meeting on Thursday will remain cordial as Berlin looks to make headway when it comes to lifting Trump’s 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts, as well as the existing 10% tariff on all goods, which was temporarily lowered from 20% earlier this year.

The trip to D.C. this week is Merz’s first since becoming chancellor last month, and comes as European nations have increasingly banded together following Trump’s geopolitical positions regarding trade and defense since re-entering the White House.

Nations like France and the U.K. have successfully toed the line when it comes to maintaining a relationship with Washington under the Trump presidency, while also drastically expanding relations to decrease future dependence on the U.S.

Germany’s Merz is also expected to attempt to strike this balance – a strategy he said he had already begun working on when speaking with German media earlier this week.

News.Az