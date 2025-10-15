Messi sets new record as all-time international assists leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has made history by becoming the all-time leader in international assists.

In Argentina’s 6–0 victory over Puerto Rico, the 37-year-old provided two assists, bringing his total to 60, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this achievement, Messi surpassed Neymar and Landon Donovan, who each have 58 assists, cementing his place at the top of men’s international football history.

Messi is also just two assists away from 400 in his professional career. Argentina wrapped up its US tour with another dominant performance in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Argentina's opponent - Puerto Rico - posed little threat in Miami, and Messi found yet another way to make history. The Albiceleste captain didn't score in the 6-0 victory at Chase Stadium but set up goals for Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martínez, both of whom finished with braces. Gonzalo Montiel and an own goal from Steven Echevarria completed the rout.

News.Az