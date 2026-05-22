China’s Wang Yi to chair UN Security Council meeting in New York

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New York to chair a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on May 26, China’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry said Wang Yi will also attend a meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance in New York on May 28 and is expected to hold talks with UN Secretary-General and foreign ministers from several countries, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

Visit will include a series of diplomatic meetings focused on international cooperation and global governance issues.

According to the statement, the Chinese foreign minister will later visit Canada from May 28 to May 30 at the invitation of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

During the trip, Wang Yi is expected to discuss bilateral relations and international issues with Canadian officials as part of Beijing’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with global partners.

News.Az