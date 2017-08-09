Met office says heat leads to lack of oxygen

+ ↺ − 16 px

A very high temperature is being recorded across Azerbaijan starting August 1.

Over the past few days, the air temperature was 3-4 degrees above the climatic norms.

The Deputy Director of the National Environmental Monitoring Department, Matanat Avazova, said that high temperatures have led to oxygen deficiency in the atmosphere.

"Over the past 4 days, some ingredients of air, especially oxides of nitrogen and grime levels increased by 10-20 percent,” she told Report.

Avazova stressed that under current weather conditions this is not a very big growth. “Small excess of the norm by 2-3 chemical elements is linked with weather conditions and does not create a danger to human health,” she said.

“If we take a look at statistics, we can see that most polluting mixture of gases is released into the air from motor vehicle exhaust or the burning of coal, oil, diesel fuel, and natural gas. It is a fact that every year August is declared a month of "Clean Air". So the vehicles emissions are seriously controlled during the month. On the other hand, as summer holidays continue fewer cars and traffic jams are observed in the city. The lack of transit flows on these days shows that a small increase ins some elements of air is local in character, and the weather quality is satisfactory", she added.

In humans, breathing an oxygen deficient atmosphere can have serious and immediate effects, including unconsciousness after only one or two breaths. The exposed person has no warning and cannot sense that the oxygen level is too low.

