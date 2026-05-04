Shakira’s free concert draws 2 million to Rio De Janeiro’s Copacabana - VIDEO

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Shakira turned Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach into a massive open-air festival on Saturday night, performing a free concert that officials say drew around 2 million people to one of the world’s most famous shorelines.

The Colombian superstar’s show was part of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, named after her 2024 album. The event followed similar large-scale free beach concerts by Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga in 2025, reinforcing Rio’s growing reputation for hosting mega music spectacles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shakira took the stage shortly after 11 p.m., greeted by roaring crowds and a sky filled with drones that spelled out “I love you Brazil” in Portuguese. She opened up emotionally about her long connection with the country, recalling her first visit as an 18-year-old artist. “I arrived here dreaming about singing for you… and now look at this. Life is magical,” she told fans.

The setlist included global hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie,” “La Tortura,” and “La Bicicleta,” before closing with “BZRP Music Sessions 53/66,” the viral collaboration linked to her breakup with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. She also used the stage to highlight themes of resilience, saying women “fall and get up a little wiser.”

Fans began gathering on the beach from early Saturday morning, with vendors selling food, drinks, and essentials as the shoreline filled with people traveling from across Brazil and abroad. Street commerce and tourism activity surged around the event, reflecting its major economic impact on the city.

Rio’s mayor said the concert generated an estimated 2 million attendees and could bring in around 777 million reais (about $155 million) through tourism, hospitality, and local spending. City officials say such events are designed to boost the economy between Carnival and June’s Saint John celebrations.

Beyond the numbers, the concert reinforced Shakira’s deep cultural connection with Brazil and broader Latin America. Fans described the event as both personal and symbolic, celebrating regional identity and unity across countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

For many in the crowd, the night was unforgettable. Some longtime fans called it a “dream come true,” while others described Shakira as a symbol of strength and Latin pride on one of the world’s biggest stages.

News.Az