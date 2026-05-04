Why is GameStop ready to go hostile in its $56 bln eBay bid?

Why is GameStop ready to go hostile in its $56 bln eBay bid?

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GameStop (GME.N), opens new tab proposed on Sunday to buy eBay Inc (EBAY.O), opens new tab for about $56 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, with CEO Ryan Cohen saying he was ​prepared to take the bid directly to shareholders should eBay's board be unreceptive.

GameStop - once a stock market minnow that shot to fame during a meme-stock frenzy ‌five years ago - is offering to pay $125 a share in a 50-50 mix of cash and stock, Cohen said in a letter to eBay's board. Based on eBay's Friday close, the bid represents a premium of about 20%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Ebay has a market capitalization nearly four times larger than GameStop, making the buyout bid an ambitious attempt.

The U.S. videogame retailer has already built up a 5% stake in eBay through shares and derivatives, Cohen ​said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Its unsolicited offer to buy the U.S. online marketplace was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing an ​interview with CEO Cohen, also GameStop's largest investor.

Cohen, who is pushing to boost the struggling videogame retailer's market value more than tenfold, told ⁠the Journal that putting eBay and GameStop under one roof would create huge opportunities to improve earnings and cut costs.

"It could be a legit competitor to Amazon," Cohen said about eBay ​to the Journal. (AMZN.O), opens new tab

Cohen said in the letter that GameStop would cut $2 billion of eBay's annualized costs within 12 months of close, resulting in an increase in the company's earnings per share.

GameStop's ​1,600 U.S. locations would give eBay a national network for authentication, intake, fulfillment, and live commerce, he added.

He told the Wall Street Journal he was prepared to pursue a proxy fight if eBay's board was not receptive to the proposal.

Ebay did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on GameStop's offer.

"Ebay should be worth - and will be worth - a lot more money," Cohen said in the interview. "I'm thinking about turning ​eBay into something worth hundreds of billions of dollars."

Cohen, dubbed the "meme king" by retail traders for his role in the 2021 meme-stock frenzy and his outsized influence among individual investors ​on social media, has built a reputation for bold, unconventional bets that can move markets.

News.Az