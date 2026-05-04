Trump says Hakeem Jeffries should be ‘impeached’

Trump says Hakeem Jeffries should be ‘impeached’

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Donald Trump has called for the impeachment of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sharp social media post, escalating tensions between the two political figures following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Jeffries over comments the Democratic lawmaker made about the Supreme Court of the United States, in which Jeffries described the court’s conservative majority as “illegitimate,”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Trump responded by questioning whether Jeffries should face impeachment for his remarks, while also referencing his own past impeachment proceedings.

Jeffries quickly pushed back on social media, responding with a brief remark that appeared to mock Trump’s criticism.

The dispute comes after Jeffries condemned a Supreme Court decision involving a Voting Rights Act case tied to congressional district boundaries in United States. He argued that the ruling weakened protections for minority communities.

The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that Louisiana’s redistricting plan violated constitutional standards on racial gerrymandering, a decision that has sparked political debate across the country.

Legal experts note that members of Congress are generally not subject to impeachment under the U.S. Constitution, which limits the process to federal executive and judicial officers.

News.Az