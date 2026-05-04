Auckland set to crown first-ever OFC Pro League champions

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The inaugural OFC Pro League is heading into its decisive phase, with all eight clubs gathering in Auckland for the competition’s knockout rounds and final matches.

After a five-month campaign, the league will conclude with 12 group-stage fixtures and a series of knockout games, including a semi-final play-off, semi-finals, and the grand final scheduled for May 24 at Eden Park, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Another key venue, Go Media Stadium, will also host crucial matches as teams compete across the Leaders and Challengers groups for a place in the final.

Auckland FC enter the finals as the standout side of the regular season, finishing top of the table with just two defeats in 14 matches. They will play in front of home fans as they aim to secure the inaugural title.

South Melbourne FC, one of the competition’s strongest contenders, finished second despite an inconsistent run late in the season. They remain firmly in the title race after a dominant 8–1 victory over Tahiti United.

Bula FC of Fiji also arrive in strong form after key wins during the regular season, including a victory over Auckland FC, while South Island United complete the Leaders Group after narrowly securing qualification.

In the Challengers Group, teams including Solomon Kings FC, Tahiti United, Vanuatu United FC, and PNG Hekari FC will battle for survival and a chance to progress into the knockout stage.

Organizers say the new format has delivered competitive balance and development opportunities across the Pacific, with clubs gaining professional experience in a fully structured league system.

The final on May 24 at Eden Park will mark the end of the first edition of the OFC Pro League and crown the first champions in what is being described as a milestone moment for football in Oceania.

News.Az