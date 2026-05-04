Bitcoin surges past $80,000 to three-month high

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Bitcoin climbed above $80,000 for the first time in more than three months, reaching its highest level since late January, as broader financial markets in Asia advanced toward record highs.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 1.9% on Monday morning in Singapore, hitting $80,393, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

This marked its strongest level since January 31. Other digital assets, including Ether, also posted gains alongside Bitcoin.

The upward movement coincided with a rally in Asian equities, with MSCI’s regional stock index nearing an all-time peak set in February, before the escalation of the US-Israel conflict involving Iran. The gains in equities were supported by stronger-than-expected earnings from major technology companies last week, which helped sustain investor optimism in the sector.

At the same time, global markets continued to process mixed geopolitical signals related to Iran. US President Donald Trump said the United States would begin guiding non-involved vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. However, a senior Iranian official warned that Tehran would consider any US interference in the strait a violation of a ceasefire, according to an AFP report.

Bitcoin had previously reached an all-time high above $126,000 in October last year, before entering a prolonged decline that brought it down to around $60,000 by February. Since then, the cryptocurrency has gradually recovered, supported in part by rising institutional demand. On Friday, US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $630 million in net inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Market sentiment has also been lifted by expectations of progress in US regulatory discussions, particularly around a potential agreement on a key stablecoin yield provision. Analysts say this could help clear the way for broader cryptocurrency legislation in the US Senate.

Richard Galvin, executive chairman at crypto investment firm DACM, said optimism remains cautious but meaningful, noting that $80,000 has been an important psychological threshold for Bitcoin traders.

Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets, said a sustained move above $80,000 could generate “further positive momentum” across the digital asset market.

News.Az