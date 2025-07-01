Meta fined over $512,000 by Taiwan for lack of transparency in advertising

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has fined Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, NT$15 million (approximately $512,324) for failing to provide adequate transparency about its advertisers, according to Focus Taiwan.

The penalty covers 23 recent cases where Meta did not fully disclose information related to those commissioning or funding ads, violating Taiwan’s Fraud Crime Hazard Prevention Act. This law requires online advertising platforms to reveal details about advertisers to ensure accountability, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

This latest fine is Meta’s second in Taiwan for similar violations. On May 22, the company was previously fined NT$1 million (around $34,139) for inadequate transparency.

Facebook has been widely reported as a major channel for scam advertisements in Taiwan. A Global Anti-Scam Alliance survey published by CommonWealth Magazine in late 2024 revealed that over 60% of Taiwanese users encountered scam messages on Meta’s platforms.

In response, Meta stated it has strengthened its advertiser verification processes since 2024, restricting ad placements by unverified users. The company also reported removing more than 146,000 ad accounts and 1.6 million scam ads last year.

Meta emphasized its commitment to improving transparency and is collaborating with MODA and Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau to enhance user safety.

MODA has given Meta 30 days to rectify the issue or face further penalties.

