Meta returns to smartwatch race with new plan

The company has revived its “Malibu 2” smartwatch project, which had previously been shelved, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

The upcoming device is expected to include health-tracking capabilities along with a built-in Meta AI assistant, signaling a renewed push into wearable technology.

Meta initially explored the idea of developing a smartwatch around five years ago. At one stage, the company reportedly considered versions equipped with three cameras. However, the project was put on hold in 2022 as part of broader cost-cutting measures within its Reality Labs division.

The renewed effort highlights a wider resurgence in wearable devices fueled by the artificial intelligence boom. Technology companies are increasingly introducing AI-powered gadgets, particularly those focused on health and fitness applications.

AI smart glasses have emerged as a standout category. Meta’s technology powers glasses developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban. Shipments of those glasses reached nearly 6 million units last year, according to data from Smart Analytics Global.

Meta is also developing approximately four augmented reality and mixed-reality glasses. However, the company is reportedly reassessing product timelines to avoid overwhelming consumers with multiple launches in a short period. In December, employees at Reality Labs were informed that “Phoenix,” one of its mixed-reality glasses projects, had been delayed until 2027.

Last month, Meta announced it would pause international expansion of its Ray-Ban Display glasses due to limited supply and strong demand within the United States.

The smartwatch revival underscores Meta’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in AI-driven hardware as competition intensifies in the wearable technology market.