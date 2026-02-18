Meta, NVIDIA forge multi-year AI partnership

The agreement envisages large-scale deployment of NVIDIA’s computing and networking technologies across Meta’s data centers to support AI training, inference and core digital services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The companies said the collaboration is aimed at significantly improving performance per watt, enabling more efficient AI operations at scale.

“No one deploys AI at Meta’s scale — integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world’s largest personalization and recommendation systems for billions of users,” NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

He added that through deep co-design across CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, NVIDIA will bring its full platform to Meta’s researchers and engineers to help build the next generation of AI systems.

As part of the expanded partnership, Meta will deploy NVIDIA’s Confidential Computing technology to power AI-driven features within WhatsApp, focusing on safeguarding user data confidentiality and integrity.

Meta will also adopt NVIDIA’s Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform to enhance low-latency, high-performance networking optimized for AI workloads across its infrastructure.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with NVIDIA to build leading-edge clusters using their Vera Rubin platform to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone in the world,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.