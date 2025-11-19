Meta to block Facebook, Instagram, and Threads for Australian teens by December 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta Platforms (META.O) announced it will block Australian users under 16 from accessing Instagram, Facebook, and Threads by December 10, in compliance with the country’s new social media law for teenagers.

The company has started notifying users aged 13 to 15 that their accounts will be deactivated via in-app messages, emails, and texts. From December 4, Meta will begin deactivating accounts and blocking new sign-ups for users under 16. The process is expected to be complete by December 10, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meta said it will rely on multiple age verification methods and adopt a data minimization approach, requesting additional information only if a user’s stated age is in doubt.

"While we are working hard to remove all users we understand to be under 16 by 10 December, compliance with the law will be an ongoing and multi-layered process," said Antigone Davis, Meta’s VP and global head of safety.

According to Australia’s internet regulator, around 150,000 Facebook users and 350,000 Instagram users in Australia are aged 13 to 15. No official data is available for Threads. Affected teens will be able to update their details to regain access at 16, download their data, or delete their accounts.

