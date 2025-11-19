Spain to investigate Meta over suspected user privacy violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Wednesday that his government will open an investigation into Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over suspected violations of user privacy.

According to a statement from Sánchez’s office, the probe is based on findings from several international research centers, which reported that Meta used a hidden tracking mechanism to monitor the web activity of Android users without their knowledge, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation aims to determine whether Meta illegally collected data from users of its social media platforms operating in Spain.

