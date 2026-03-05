Meta to open WhatsApp to AI rivals in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta Platforms Inc. will allow rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp in Europe for the next year, aiming to avoid EU antitrust action after competitors complained they were blocked from the platform.

The European Commission, the EU’s competition watchdog, had threatened temporary measures to prevent serious harm to AI competitors after Meta restricted their access—similar to Italy’s antitrust intervention last December, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meta said it will let general-purpose AI chatbots connect to WhatsApp via the Business API for a fee. Previously, only Meta’s own AI assistant was permitted on the platform.

"For the next 12 months, we'll support AI chatbots using the WhatsApp Business API in Europe, giving the European Commission time to complete its investigation," a Meta spokesperson said.

The EU is reviewing how these changes could impact both interim measures and its wider antitrust inquiry. Meta has said that chatbots put a strain on its systems but noted that AI providers have alternative channels such as app stores, email, search engines, and partnerships.

In Italy, Meta already allowed rival chatbots on WhatsApp after a local antitrust order, though investigations continue. Some developers argue that Meta’s new pricing policies still make it difficult for competitors to operate.

Meta also plans to apply the same AI access rules in Brazil, following a court’s reinstatement of an antitrust injunction.

News.Az