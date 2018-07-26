Yandex metrika counter

Meteorologists warn dust-laden air in Baku, Absheron peninsula will prevail

  • Environment
  • Share
Meteorologists warn dust-laden air in Baku, Absheron peninsula will prevail

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has issued a warning that the dust-laden air observed in Baku and the Absheron peninsula will continue to

On July 26, a dust-scattering process took place due to the moderate north-west wind, resulting in a slight decrease in the amount of dust in the air in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the ministry told APA.

Due to the dominant east and south-east wind, the amount of dust in the air is expected to increase in the second half of the day towards the night.

On July 25, dust-laden air surrounded Baku and the Absheron peninsula. The movement of dust is coming from Turkmenistan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      