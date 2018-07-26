Meteorologists warn dust-laden air in Baku, Absheron peninsula will prevail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has issued a warning that the dust-laden air observed in Baku and the Absheron peninsula will continue to

On July 26, a dust-scattering process took place due to the moderate north-west wind, resulting in a slight decrease in the amount of dust in the air in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the ministry told APA.

Due to the dominant east and south-east wind, the amount of dust in the air is expected to increase in the second half of the day towards the night.

On July 25, dust-laden air surrounded Baku and the Absheron peninsula. The movement of dust is coming from Turkmenistan.

