Mexican naval plane crashes in Texas, killing at least 5 - VIDEO

Emergency crews respond near the scene of a plane crash in Galveston, Texas, on Monday that left at least three people, including a 2-year-old child, dead, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. KTRK

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people, including a 2-year-old child, were killed after a Mexican Naval aircraft carrying medical patients crashed into Galveston Bay in Texas on Monday, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. One passenger remains missing, while two people were rescued alive.

The small twin-engine plane was transporting burn patients from Mérida, in Mexico’s Yucatán state, to Galveston Scholes International Airport when it went down near the Galveston Causeway. Eight people were on board, including four Mexican Navy crew members and four civilians, Mexican officials said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

⚠️ 5 dead after Mexican Navy plane crashes in #Texas while on aid mission



The plane was carrying four members of the Mexican Navy and four civilians. The Mexican Navy said five people died, two people were rescued and one person remains missing. pic.twitter.com/byPBBFKFG3 — News.Az (@news_az) December 23, 2025

Witnesses reported extremely poor visibility at the time of the crash, with dense sea fog common in the area. Search and rescue teams continued operations into the night, deploying dive teams, drones, and patrol boats.

U.S. authorities, including the Coast Guard, FAA, and National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the cause of the crash. The Mexican Navy said it is coordinating with U.S. officials and the Mexican Consulate in Houston as the investigation continues.

News.Az