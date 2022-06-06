Mexico president says won't attend Americas Summit, will visit Biden in July

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week because not all countries from the region were invited, but that he would visit President Joe Biden in July, News.az reports citing Reuters

Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend the summit in his place, as he had previously indicated.

The Biden administration has opted to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit, a White House official announced.

Lopez Obrador was one of several leaders who threatened to stay away if not all countries were invited.

That risks an embarrassing boycott for the United States as it tries to repair relations in the region following the administration of former President Donald Trump.

News.Az