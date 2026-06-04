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In a sweeping nighttime operation, Ukraine’s newly formed Unmanned Systems Forces launched a coordinated drone strike across occupied territories, successfully hitting a Russian Svetlyak-class border patrol ship stationed in Yurkine, Crimea.

The 49.5-meter Svetlyak-class vessel (Project 10410) is a specialized military craft engineered to patrol and protect maritime ports, secure shipping lanes, establish tactical air-defense lines, and conduct anti-submarine warfare. Heavy defense systems arm the ship, including 16 Igla man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), an AK-176 artillery mount, 14.5 mm machine guns, and six-barreled anti-aircraft guns. It typically operates with a crew of 28 servicemen and has a 10-day sailing autonomy, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The strike on the patrol ship was part of a broader, highly disruptive drone blitz orchestrated by Ukrainian commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Beyond the naval victory, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces successfully disabled several other critical Russian military and infrastructure assets that same night:

Air Defense: A Pantsir-S1 missile and gun system was struck in Strilkove, Kherson.

Navigation: An RSB-N4N short-range radio navigation system was hit in Saky, Crimea.

Logistics & Energy: Attack drones successfully targeted locomotives in Vladyslavivka and Rozdolne (Crimea), knocked out power transformers in Bulavynske and Vuhlehirsk (Donetsk), and ignited fuel tanks in Makiivka (Donetsk).

This latest maritime success comes on the heels of a deep-strike campaign by Ukraine's Defense Forces, which recently damaged the Russian corvette Boykiy at the Kronstadt naval base near St. Petersburg, as well as the frigate Admiral Essen in Novorossiysk.

News.Az