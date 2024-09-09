Mexico protests against 'reform of the century' - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Judges, ministers, justice officials, and opposition figures marched Sunday against a proposed overhaul of Mexico's justice system, News.Az reports.

Mexico's ruling party says judges in the current system are corrupt and wants the country's entire judiciary — some 7,000 judges — to be put up for election.Last week, Mexico's lower house of Congress passed a controversial bill that would usher in the most sweeping judicial overhaul of the century.The bill was presented to the Senate on Sunday, where it will be debated and voted on.Critics say the constitutional changes, which would replace 7,000 judges across the country, would deal a serious blow to judicial independence by making them more loyal to their voters or the ruling party than to the law."What worries me is that power is concentrated in the hands of one person," said Beatriz Mendoza, a marcher.Attention now turns to the Senate, where President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's Morena party is just one seat short of a two-thirds majority but may be able to remove one of the opposition senators.

News.Az