Mexico to decide in April on reciprocal tariffs on U.S. products

Mexico will decide by April 2 whether to impose reciprocal tariffs, after the United States raised duties on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 percent, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"We hope reciprocal tariffs won't be necessary, given our trade agreement," Sheinbaum said, emphasizing ongoing negotiations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Mexico maintains close dialogue with domestic steel and aluminum producers ahead of the April decision, the president added.

Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard is also discussing the issue with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on March 4 the imposition of a broad 25 percent tariff on Mexico, which took effect on the same day.

He later adjusted the tariff measures on March 6, exempting goods that meet the USMCA preferential conditions from the tariffs, effective until April 2.

