MFA: Pashiyan’s statement undermines Karabakh conflict’s settlement via negotiations within existing format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement repeated by the acting prime minister of Armenia Pashinyan that “we are far from the settlement of the problem unless the leadership of Karabakh i

Her remarks came in response to Trend’s question on the recent statement made by acting prime minister of Armenia on the conflict settlement process.

“Such reckless statements by the acting leadership of Armenia on the eve of the elections are counted more for domestic consumption,” said Abdullayeva.

Bearing in mind the future development of Armenia the leadership of this country should take real steps in the direction of the conflict settlement and withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan according to the demands of the UN SC resolutions and its international commitments, she added.

“Acting prime minister of Armenia Pashinyan should not cheat his own people, trying to mislead them on the way of the peace process. As it has been consistently stated by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states existing status quo is unsustainable and unacceptable,” said the MFA spokesperson.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az