Microsoft shares slide in Frankfurt after earnings

The drop in Frankfurt trading was broadly in line with Microsoft’s decline in U.S. after-hours trading following the release of its results, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Microsoft’s massive investment in artificial intelligence is raising fresh concerns on Wall Street after the company reported record capital spending alongside slower-than-expected cloud growth, triggering a sharp drop in its share price in after-hours trading.

The tech giant revealed it spent an unprecedented $37.5 billion on capital expenditures in the October–December quarter, largely driven by investments in AI infrastructure and computing chips. Since the start of its 2024 fiscal year, Microsoft’s total AI-related spending has surpassed $200 billion, underscoring its aggressive push to lead the global AI race.