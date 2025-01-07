Microsoft to invest 3 bln USD in India for cloud, AI infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

The announcement was made by Microsoft's chief executive officer Satya Nadella during an event in Bengaluru, who is currently on a visit to India.The tech giant will also train 10 million people in AI skills in India by 2030.Nadella said the mega investment in India would be the "single-largest expansion" done in the country.Microsoft said it will expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across data center campuses in the country."Microsoft already has three data center regions in the market, and the fourth is ready to go live in 2026. This investment aims to develop a scalable AI computing ecosystem to meet the growing demands of India's rapidly expanding AI start-ups and research community," the tech giant said in a statement.

