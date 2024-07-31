MicroStrategy executive chairman predicts Bitcoin can be worth $49 million by 2045

+ ↺ − 16 px

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Microstrategy, makes a bold prediction about the price of Bitcoin for 2045. At the Bitcoin 2024 conference, he presented impressive figures, drawing attention to the potential of this crypto asset, News.Az reports citing Cointribune.

Michael Saylor expressed his vision of the future of Bitcoin at the Nashville conference. He believes that in the best-case scenario, BTC could reach $49 million by 2045. In a more cautious perspective, he envisions a price of $13 million. The most pessimistic scenario still sees a price of $3 million.These estimates by Saylor, although extreme, are based on a deep conviction. Indeed, the CEO of Microstrategy is convinced that Bitcoin could replace obsolete assets and transform the global economy through digital capital. According to him, this crypto asset, immune to inflation and entropy, offers a sustainable alternative to traditional assets.Saylor goes further by suggesting that the U.S. government should accumulate the majority of the world’s Bitcoin. This strategy would aim to strengthen the U.S. dollar. He draws a parallel between this approach and the historical possession by the United States of large reserves of gold and land. “The country’s future lies in cyberspace, and Bitcoin is the ‘digital Manhattan’,” he says.Furthermore, Saylor emphasized the importance for companies and individuals to adopt Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset. He highlighted that this crypto offers protection against value erosion caused by inflation and uncertain economic policies. For Saylor, BTC is not only an opportunity for significant wealth accumulation but also a means to ensure long-term economic stability.In conclusion, Saylor sees Bitcoin as a key tool for wealth security and future economic stability. His predictions and recommendations are based on a deep conviction in BTC’s revolutionary potential and its central role in tomorrow’s global economy. The perspectives he offers open a debate on the adoption of cryptocurrencies by public and private institutions and how they could transform the global economic landscape.

News.Az