Yandex metrika counter

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather set for exhibition fight in 2026

  • Sports
  • Share
Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather set for exhibition fight in 2026
Photo: BBC


Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are reportedly finalizing an exhibition bout scheduled for early 2026, organizers confirmed. The fight will not be for a title but is designed as a special event for fans.

Tyson, turning 60 next year, is returning to the ring after an eight-round loss to Jake Paul last year. Mayweather, 48, last officially fought in 2017 against Conor McGregor and dominated five weight classes during his career, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


A statement from CSI Sports, the event’s broadcast partner, did not reveal a venue or date but confirmed multi-platform streaming and media partnerships to reach a global audience. Tyson said, “When CSI approached me with the offer to step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought: ‘No way.’ But Floyd said, ‘Yes.’” Mayweather added, “This fight is something the world and I never imagined would happen… it’s as unpredictable as it gets.”

The exhibition is expected to be one of the most talked-about boxing events in recent years, bringing together icons from different generations for a unique fan experience


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      