Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather set for exhibition fight in 2026

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are reportedly finalizing an exhibition bout scheduled for early 2026, organizers confirmed. The fight will not be for a title but is designed as a special event for fans.

Tyson, turning 60 next year, is returning to the ring after an eight-round loss to Jake Paul last year. Mayweather, 48, last officially fought in 2017 against Conor McGregor and dominated five weight classes during his career, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A statement from CSI Sports, the event’s broadcast partner, did not reveal a venue or date but confirmed multi-platform streaming and media partnerships to reach a global audience. Tyson said, “When CSI approached me with the offer to step into the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought: ‘No way.’ But Floyd said, ‘Yes.’” Mayweather added, “This fight is something the world and I never imagined would happen… it’s as unpredictable as it gets.”

The exhibition is expected to be one of the most talked-about boxing events in recent years, bringing together icons from different generations for a unique fan experience

