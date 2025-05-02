Yandex metrika counter

Mike Waltz took U.N. envoy role after other offers, sources say

The White House offered Mike Waltz options for his next role, as President Trump planned to replace him as national security adviser a little over 100 days into his presidency, according to sources.

In conversations with chief of staff Susie Wiles, Waltz was offered several ambassadorships, including that of ambassador to Saudi Arabia. After some consideration, Waltz chose the job of U.N. ambassador, News.Az reports citing CBS news.

Mr. Trump announced the change in a social media post several hours after news broke Thursday morning that Waltz would be departing his job.

Friday was scheduled to be Waltz's final day at the White House, sources said, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio transitions into dual roles as interim national security adviser and America's top diplomat. Rubio and Waltz met Thursday to start the hand-off. 

Spokespeople for the National Security Council declined to comment.

A deputy to Waltz, Alex Wong, remains at the National Security Council. There were discussions Thursday in the West Wing about his departure, but Wong is aiding the transition, sources said.


