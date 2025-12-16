Military drone crashes near homes in Central Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unidentified military drone has crashed near residential homes in central Poland, raising safety concerns despite no reported injuries or damage, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the village of Leków in the Masovia region, where the drone fell onto private property close to residential buildings. Initial reports suggest the UAV was a small reconnaissance drone involved in a Polish military exercise in the area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said no houses were damaged and no civilians were harmed in the crash. An investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The crash comes amid heightened sensitivity in Poland over drone activity. In September, around 20 Russian drones briefly entered Polish airspace, prompting air defence forces to shoot down several of them while others crashed or were detected across multiple locations, including near a military base.

NATO later launched Operation Eastern Sentry to reinforce air defences along Europe’s eastern flank, following concerns that some of the drones involved in earlier incursions were capable of carrying explosives.

