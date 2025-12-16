Polish PM: Using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will take years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and military needs is likely years away, despite recent EU measures to freeze billions in Russian funds.

Tusk noted that while EU member states agreed on permanently freezing €210 billion in Russian assets last week, converting these funds into financial support for Ukraine is a complex, long-term process. He described potential indirect mechanisms, such as loan guarantees, as possible interim solutions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Prime Minister also highlighted differences between European and U.S. positions. Washington reportedly prefers not to push the issue, fearing it could complicate negotiations with Moscow, though the U.S. might still use part of the assets after reaching an agreement with Russia.

At the upcoming EU summit in Brussels, Tusk said no decision will be made on allocating frozen funds to Ukraine, but an agreement on two-year financing for Ukraine is expected.

Belgium, holding most of the frozen assets (around €140 billion), has expressed caution, demanding risk protections for Euroclear in case of Russian retaliation.

Tusk concluded that a unified European-American approach remains challenging, and practical use of the frozen Russian assets will take significant time and coordination.

