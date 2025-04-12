Mini earthquakes shake Alaska's Mount Spurr, raising eruption concerns

This image provided by Alaska Volcano Observatory shows the summit of Mount Spurr on October 24, 2024 in Alaska. (Photo: Alaska Volcano Observatory)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of minor earthquakes have been recorded near Mount Spurr, an 11,000-foot-tall volcano in Alaska, prompting fears that it may be "moving closer to an eruption."

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has detected 55 earthquakes in the past week, including several 'swarms' which are multiple quakes in quick succession, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Officials say the increased seismic activity is a sign magma is rising beneath Mount Spurr, causing stress and cracking in the surrounding rock, leading to earthquakes.

Emergency plans have hastily been put in place for the more than 300,000 residents of Anchorage, warning them to stock up on food, baby supplies and pet necessities as the eruption could disrupt supply chains and lead to delays in deliveries.

The city's residents have gone on a buying frenzy of N95 masks, water jugs and protective gear as they brace for an eruption.

When it blows, the event 'would be explosive,' Matt Haney, scientist-in-charge at the AVO told DailyMail.com, adding that it would spew multiple plumes of ash rising as high as 50,000 feet into the air.

Each ash-producing explosive episode would last three to four hours, resulting in Anchorage and other nearby communities being engulfed in a giant cloud.

While Anchorage is not within the impact zone, massive clouds of ash are likely to blanket the city and residents.

Volcanic ash can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and cause more serious health issues for people with asthma, other forms of lung disease and severe heart problems.

'Seismicity remains elevated with about 55 earthquakes over the last week. While this is similar to the previous week, earthquake rates have shown variability during this current period of unrest.'

The AVO also noted that ground deformation (the swelling or shifting of the volcano's surface) has paused recently, but this happened before in November and December and then picked back up again.

Seismic activity near Mount Spurr kicked off in April 2024, and the rate of events increased from an average of 30 per week to an average of 125 per week in early October that has continued since.

While the recent quakes are small, the swarms suggest pressure is building, cracks are widening and magma is moving.

Mount Spurr was releasing elevated levels of gas from its summit crater and a side vent last month, which is an indicator of changes within the volcano, such as water being heated by magma deep underground.

While the AVO said no sulfur dioxide emissions were detected in satellite data over the past week, 'cloudy conditions prevented views of the volcano most of the week.'

'AVO continues to closely monitor activity at Mount Spurr for signals indicating the volcano is moving closer to an eruption,' it added.

The volcano's summit crater has not erupted for around 5,000 years, but its side vent, called Crater Peak, last erupted just 30 years ago.

The 1992 eruption saw the entire city of Anchorage covered in an eighth of an inch of ash.

News.Az