Minister comments on positive tourism dynamics in Azerbaijan

"More tourists visit Azerbaijan every year."

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has said that while in the five months of 2016 our country saw 768,000 incoming tourists, this indicator made 956,000 in 2017, which is a growth of 188,000 people or 24.5%.

It was noted that while in the three months of the last year tourists made payments worth AZN 40,629,000 through banks in Azerbaijan, this year the figure has risen to AZN 91,134,000.

