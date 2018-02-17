Yandex metrika counter

Minister: ‘Import of tea products causes huge currency flow from Azerbaijan’

  • Economics
  • Share
Minister: ‘Import of tea products causes huge currency flow from Azerbaijan’

"Tea growing in Azerbaijan is a traditional industry. If you look at its history, tea production has grown and declined for various reasons," Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said, APA-Economics reported.

"The import of tea-growing products causes huge currency flow from Azerbaijan. During the course of 2017, the import of tea products cost us 54 million US dollars, which is a largefigure," the minister stressed.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      