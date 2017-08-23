Ministry of Ecology on dusty fog in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cloud of dusty fog has covered Baku today.

Specialists of the National Department of Environmental Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources conducted monitoring in the morning of August 23.

Based on monitoring results in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the amount of dust in the air exceeds the sanitary norm. The reason for this is the penetration of dusty fog from the territory of Turkmenistan into the upper atmosphere, the press service for the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reports.

An increase in the amount of dust in the air is expected on August 26.

News.Az

News.Az