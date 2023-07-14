Mirziyoyev sworn in as president of Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shavkat Mirziyoyev who won in Uzbekistan’s snap presidential election, has been sworn in as the country’s president, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to a TASS correspondent reporting from the Senate (the parliament’s upper chamber), during the ceremony, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodzhayev said that Shavkat Mirziyoyev had won the July 9 snap presidential election and presented him with presidential credentials.

Then Mirziyoyev recited the oath with his hand on the Constitution and Quran and was sworn in as Uzbekistan’s president.

In an address to parliament, Mirziyoyev said he will do his best to ensure peace and tranquility in Uzbekistan and boost its welfare.

