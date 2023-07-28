Missile hits Ukrainian security service building in downtown Dnipro, Zelensky says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that one of the buildings hit in a missile strike on central Dnipro Friday was that of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), News.az reports citing CNN.

“Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again,” he said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian leader said he has spoken with the SBU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the head of the regions' military administration.

“We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people. These bastards will answer,” he added.

Maksym Buzhansky, a member of parliament who is in Dnipro, said that the explosions were "very loud" and he has not been informed of any injuries or deaths yet. Emergency services were at the scene, he said.

Three people have requested medical assistance so far, according to Ihor Klymenko, the Ukrainian interior minister. He said rescuers were going door-to-door in the building.

Video from the scene showed several floors of the building were damaged.

News.Az