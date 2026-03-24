Missile over Lebanon shot down, shrapnel injures civilians

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For the first time since the start of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, an Iranian missile was intercepted over Lebanese airspace, according to three senior Lebanese security sources.

Two of the sources said the interception was carried out by a foreign naval vessel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Shrapnel from the intercepted missile landed across towns north of Beirut, causing light injuries among residents.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as regional tensions continue to escalate.

News.Az